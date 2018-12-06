The Post Gets One Right

We and many others frequently criticize the major media for their biased reporting on gun issues, and above all for the scarcity of coverage of citizens who defend themselves with their lawfully-owned weapons. So we should acknowledge the major media when they report a story like this one in the Washington Post (aka, the Bezos Bulletin) that I will pick up in the middle:

An escaped inmate kicked down a sleeping woman’s door. But she had a gun. . . . But McLaughlin — a tattooed-neck felon who was jailed on charges of grand larceny and first-degree burglary, according to Newsweek — kicked in the kitchen door of a nearby house. Inside, a woman lay in her bedroom, alone and asleep, authorities said. McLaughlin picked up a foot-long kitchen tool used to hone knives. A few moments later, authorities received a 911 call. It was the no-longer-sleeping woman. She had just shot a man, she told dispatchers, and he was dying on the floor outside her bedroom. She had no idea who he was, but he was wearing what looked like jail clothes. Authorities found McLaughlin on the floor of the woman’s house with a gunshot wound to the head. He was flown by helicopter to a hospital, but he did not survive.

After some hemming and hawing about how gun owners—even police officers—are often victims of gun crime, the Post nonetheless continues:

Clark, the sheriff, said more of the people who live in his county should emulate the woman on Meece Mill Road. She was licensed to have her handgun and had been trained to use it. “This is the shining example of what this lady did, took the time to get her [concealed weapons permit] and set herself up to be able to protect herself and not be harmed, killed or raped or whatever,” Clark said at a news conference. The sheriff’s office did not charge the woman; Clark said investigators determined that she faced an imminent threat and had no escape route because of the size and layout of the house. “This was a big guy,” Clark said. “If she didn’t have a weapon, there’s no telling what would have happened. But she stopped the crime. She solved the crime and came out a winner.” When Clark met the woman, he said, he told her as much. “I gave her a big hug. I told her how proud I was of her.”

This will not slow down the gun grabbers for a moment, but it is good to see the Post report the story. Even if they won’t be changing their precious motto any time soon to “Home invaders die in darkness.”