Catch Me On Whiskey Politics

I’m not crazy about politics, but it is better when mixed with a little whiskey. Which is more or less what Dave Sussman does on his Whiskey Politics video podcast. Earlier today, I joined Dave for a fun half hour that covered the gamut from Bob Mueller to Jussie Smollett to Ilhan Omar, and generally through the rogues’ gallery of contemporary politics.

It was a fun conversation that elaborated on some of the things I (and Scott, Paul and Steve) have been writing on Power Line. The video turned out pretty well, except that the camera angle makes me look weirdly old. Not sure what is going on there. Anyway, here it is: today’s Whiskey Politics podcast, starring Dave Sussman.