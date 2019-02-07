Glenn Reynolds: To the editors

Glenn Reynolds notes the Washington Post editorial calling for the resignation of Virginia Governor Ralph Northam. According to the Post: “[Northam’s] shifting and credulity-shredding explanations for the racist photograph on his medical school yearbook page, and the silence into which he then succumbed for days — after initially promising to do ‘the hard work’ of atonement and apology to restore his standing with Virginians — is simply too much.”

Glenn responds (my italics): “Hey, WaPo editorial board — remember how you pushed Northam as some sort of racial healer, while gleefully spreading the bullshit claims that longtime milquetoast GOP pol Ed Gillespie was some sort of Stormfront stalking horse? Maybe you should resign, too, hacks. Don’t try to pretend this is just about the rottenness of Virginia’s Democratic Party. You’re part of the rot yourselves.”

Before we move on, here for the record is the 2016 Washington Post editorial endorsement supporting Glenn’s analysis.