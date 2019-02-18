That comment about the 21st century liberal press could be made by a lot of people–like me, for example. But it is newsworthy because it was made by CBS News Foreign Correspondent Lara Logan, who ventured some uncensored comments in a podcast:

As Logan lamented that voter registration among journalists shows that the media is out of balance, she came with a metaphor to explain how she believes the press is tinged by sameness of opinion. “Visually, anyone who’s ever been to Israel and been to the Wailing Wall has seen that the women have this tiny little spot in front of the wall to pray, and the rest of the wall is for the men. To me, that’s a great representation of the American media, is that in this tiny little corner where the women pray you’ve got Breitbart and Fox News and a few others, and from there on, you have CBS, ABC, NBC, Huffington Post, Politico, whatever, right? All of them. “And that’s a problem for me, because even if it was reversed, if it was vastly mostly on the right, that would also be a problem for me. My experience has been that the more opinions you have, the more ways that you look at everything in life.”

Logan also denounced the liberal leak culture that dominates outlets like the New York Times and the Washington Post:

The discussion continued with Logan trashing news reports based on single, anonymous government sources, calling it an abandonment of journalistic standards. “That’s not journalism, that’s horseshit,” Logan said. “Responsibility for fake news begins with us.”

It does indeed. Which is one reason why Logan’s realism about the American news landscape will not be a career enhancer.

Towards the end of the interview, Logan seemed to acknowledged that some will see her remarks as controversial, saying “this interview is professional suicide for me.”

Perhaps not suicide, but rather exile to the wilderness where, for example, Sharyl Attkisson resides. Attkisson is not, to my knowledge, a conservative. Nor is Logan, as far as I know. But Attkisson tried to tell the truth about the Obama administration, naively thinking that was her job as a journalist. And she was particularly unhappy when she became convinced (correctly, as far as I can tell) that the Obama administration hacked into her home computer. Has a single fellow journalist supported Attkisson in her effort to find out who invaded her computer? Not that I know of. For a journalist, the choices are: 1) be part of the left-wing team, or 2) be ostracized.

Welcome, Ms. Logan, to the wilderness. Where you may be cut off from left-wing society, but at least you can say what you really think.