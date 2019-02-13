This just in: No collusion

Following Brit Hume on Twitter, I learned last week that Senate Intelligence Committee Chairman Richard Burr had let on that the committee had found nothing to suggest collusion between Russia and the Trump campaign (tweet below, linking to this CBS News story). Now comes Ken Dilanian’s NBC News story “Senate has uncovered no direct evidence of conspiracy between Trump campaign and Russia.”

Dilanian labors mightily to keep hope (in “collusion”) alive. He seeks to downplay the significance of Burr’s revelation. The investigation continues. Committee Democrats are troubled, However, Dilanian quotes Burr: “There is no factual evidence of collusion between the Trump campaign and Russia.” And we know that the investigation of “collusion” is premised on a hoax peddled by the Clinton presidential campaign that itself demonstrates “collusion” with Russia if taken at face value. For some reason, this aspect of the matter goes without mention by Dilanian.

I posted the declassified/redacted House Intelligence Committee Report on Russian Active Measures on Scribd when the committee closed out its investigation last year. It too found no evidence of Russian collusion with the Trump campaign. I found the report to be a worthy piece of work. With the Democrats now in control of the House, new chairman Adam Schiff is still digging and defaming. Byron York captures the big picture in his Examiner column “Resistance rattled by ‘no collusion’ talk.”