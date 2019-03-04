Omertà for Omar

Doing the job that the Star Tribune won’t do, PJ Media New York editor David Steinberg has conducted investigative journalism on Minnesota Fifth District Rep. Ilhan Omar. Some of David’s research focuses on threats within the Somali community dating back to 2016.

Preya Samsundar originally took up the story at that time for Alpha News. Preya and I were both working the case of Omar husband number 2. When Preya sought me out for her story, I told her about my meeting with one of my Somali sources. Although I remembered the meeting well, I had completely forgotten what I had to say until David asked me about it.

This is what I told Preya about a source who met with me to talk about Omar’s husband number 2: “I am most confident about the man I met. He was willing to meet with me, and to be a source, but extremely concerned that confidentiality be maintained to protect his identity. He indeed was terrified about what would happen to him if his identity were to be disclosed. I met him. He is Somali. He lives in the community. He gave me his Minnesota id. card. I have his name and address. I believe him.”

David has followed up on Preya’s 2016 reporting. He has posted his research in a series of seven tweets that can be accessed by clicking on the tweet below.