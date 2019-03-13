The Border Emergency Hasn’t Gone Away

The news cycle is weird: something will be in the headlines for a while and then disappear. That doesn’t mean the problem has gone away, it just means editors and reporters have moved on to something else.

Illegal immigration is like that. It is an enormous problem, imposing huge costs on taxpayers, destroying the fabric of countless American communities, straining public service resources across the country, driving down the wages of unskilled Americans, and contributing to violent crime. But it often takes a horrific crime to make the news. Like this one:

An illegal immigrant with a lengthy criminal history has been charged with beating and stabbing a mother to death inside her home in California. Carlos Eduardo Arevalo Carranza, 24, was arrested on Monday for the murder of 59-year-old Bambi Larson, who was found dead at her home in San Jose on February 28. Police say Carranza, who has no address and is a known gang member, stalked Ms Larson through her neighborhood before breaking into her home and attacking her.

Carranza is one more in a long line of violent illegal aliens who have victimized Americans on account of outrageous “sanctuary” laws in various jurisdictions.

San Jose Police Chief Eddie Garcia also revealed Carranza’s lengthy criminal history, which began in 2013 when he was arrested crossing the border illegally in Texas and deported back to Mexico. That was followed by ten arrests and at least three convictions for offences ranging from drug possession to battery, false imprisonment and burglary. When he was arrested for Larson’s murder, Carranza was on probation for possession of methamphetamine, paraphernalia, false imprisonment and burglary. Garcia also revealed that ICE had applied nine times for a detainer on Carranza, a move which allows suspects to be held longer than their prison term so their immigration status can be investigated by federal officials.

Nine times! ICE was on to this guy.

All nine requests had been ignored by county officials, ICE field director Erik Bonnar said, allowing Carranza to be freed so he could offend again. ICE applied for a tenth detainer on Tuesday, following Carranza’s latest arrest. Bonnar told CBS San Francisco: “How many more people have to be killed or injured before California lawmakers will open discussions to revise the state policy prohibiting local law enforcement agencies from working with ICE to apprehend dangerous criminal aliens?”

I suppose Carranza will finally be put out of business now, far too late. Anyone who supports “sanctuary” cities, counties and states has a great deal of blood on his or her hands. Let’s close with a cartoon, from a day or two ago, by the great Michael Ramirez. Click to enlarge: