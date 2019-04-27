Anti-Semitism at the New York Times

The Democratic Party, following in the steps of Britain’s Labour Party, is sinking ever deeper into anti-Semitism. Now it’s the Democrats’ house organ, the New York Times. On April 25, the international edition of the Times published this blatantly anti-Semitic cartoon attacking Benjamin Netanyahu and Donald Trump:

The weirdest aspect of the cartoon (although not the most offensive) is the depiction of Trump as a Jew. Wasn’t he was supposed to be a Nazi? I suppose no one expects consistency from liberals, but this seems a little extreme.

The Times retracted the cartoon and issued an apology:

No doubt the people who run the Times view this incident as an anomaly. The tide of anti-Semitism is rising on the Left, but it will have to get worse before outlets like the Times recognize that they have a problem.