Bigotry Is Popular

Being anti-American and anti-Israel is working well for Ilhan Omar. The Star Tribune reports that she is far and away the biggest fundraiser among Minnesota’s eight House members:

U.S. Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., at the center of a national commotion for her remarks about Israel and the 9/11 terror attacks, raised more than $830,000 in campaign cash during her tumultuous first three months in office, far outpacing the rest of the state’s U.S. House delegation.

Donations poured in from across the country. About $400,000 of the $417,000 in itemized contributions reported by her campaign, including small-dollar donations given through the ActBlue fundraising platform, came from outside Minnesota.

Omar’s haul is around three to five times as much as other Minnesota House members have taken in. Meanwhile, Omar is being raised to heroic status in her district’s public schools. Elementary school students are apparently being taught to revere her, much as, in recent years, they have been taught to see Martin Luther King, Jr. as a kind of secular saint. Someone has distributed an Ilhan Omar card that students are instructed to color, while writing a “report” on the inside. I assume those reports are paeans to the Congresswoman.

This photo came from a public elementary school in Minneapolis. I’ve been told that the same coloring project has been reported in at least one suburban school district, but I don’t have definite confirmation of that yet:

The reality is that Omar’s anti-American, anti-Israel, anti-Semitic attitudes are popular in the Democratic Party. I think that the occasion when Nancy Pelosi was unable to muster adequate support within her caucus for a resolution condemning anti-Semitism will eventually come to be seen as a watershed moment in our history. Bigotry can pay–an observation that will surprise no one who has a nodding acquaintance with human history.