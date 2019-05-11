Can “Alfred E. Neuman” become president?

Donald Trump doesn’t think so. Here is the relevant passage from the president’s interview with Politico:

POLITICO: What do you think about [South Bend Mayor] Pete Buttigieg? I know you mentioned him once in your rally, but do you think he’s a threat in any way? TRUMP: Alfred E. Neuman cannot become president of the United States.

What, Trump worry?

This put down reminds me of when Trump said of Carly Fiorina:

Look at that face! Would anyone vote for that? Can you imagine that, the face of our next president?

The difference is that Trump’s putdown of Buttigieg is kind of funny. Also, it can’t be construed as sexist (or homophobic).

Even so, making fun of a political opponent’s looks is bad form. The fact that we have gotten used to Trump doing so shouldn’t make it unobjectionable.

However, Trump was right when he dismissed Fiorina, and he’s probably right to dismiss Buttigieg’s presidential bid.

Buttigieg had a good comeback, though. He responded:

I’ll be honest, I had to Google that. I guess it’s just a generational thing. I didn’t get the reference.

It is a generational thing and, yes, Trump is old. But when others do the googling, some will probably get a good laugh.