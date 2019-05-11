New heights of farce

Andrew McCarthy explains the meaning of the “constitutional crisis” fomented by House Democrats against Attorney General Barr in the FOX News column “Politics is front and center for Russiagate probe — and the farce has reached new heights.” FOX News has posted it with the companion video below.

As House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerry Nadler natters on, Andy’s column leaves one question hanging: Can this episode of Russiagate starring the nattering Mr. Nadler represent both crisis and farce at the same time?