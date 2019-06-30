A Fascist Attack in Portland

Andy Ngo is a journalist who writes for National Review, Spectator USA and Quillette. Among other things, he has documented violence perpetrated by the fascist group Antifa. Yesterday Ngo was covering an Antifa demonstration in Portland when he was set upon and beaten up by around 20 masked thugs.

This is what the Antifa group looked like, marching and chanting in typical Brownshirt fashion:

The left-wing demonstrators easily number in the hundreds. Marching again, south on SW Third. pic.twitter.com/CTf3rSGtvT — Jim Ryan (@Jimryan015) June 29, 2019



This is the beginning of the fascists’ attack on Ngo:

First skirmish I’ve seen. Didn’t see how this started, but @MrAndyNgo got roughed up. pic.twitter.com/hDkfQchRhG — Jim Ryan (@Jimryan015) June 29, 2019



This is what Ngo looked like after the assault:

Toby Young has the story:

In the attack, Andy received cuts and bruises to his face and head, including a torn earlobe, and had thousands of dollars worth of camera equipment smashed or stolen. He was taken to the local hospital, where it was discovered he had a small bleed to his brain and, as a result, he was kept in overnight.

Michelle Malkin has set up a Go Fund Me page to pay Ngo’s medical bills and buy new camera equipment. The fact that it has already raised over $100,000 reflects the degree of public outrage at Antifa.

Toby Young adds:

The protest in Portland last night was billed by the organizers as ‘milkshake themed’ and one of the most sinister aspects of the attack is that milkshakes thrown at the event contained quick-drying cement, a chemical substance that can cause serious harm, including severe burns.

At The American Conservative, Rod Dreher writes:

One gets the impression that Antifa rules Portland with the same impunity that the Ku Klux Klan ruled Birmingham in the 1960s. Do they actually have police in Portland? Do they have functioning government there?

Apparently not.

If there is a prominent Democrat who has criticized Antifa, I am not aware of it. That would be a good question for the next presidential debate. Worse, some Democrats have actually endorsed the fascist group, like Keith Ellison, the Attorney General of Minnesota:

Why is the chief law enforcement officer of a state promoting an organization whose principal tactics include aggravated assault, arson and malicious destruction of property?