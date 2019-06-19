Orlando and dawn of the campaign

President Trump kicked off his 2020 presidential campaign with a best-ever rally of the faithful at the Amway Center in Orlando last night (video below). Bruce Kesler posted the photo above taken by his son at the rally here at Maggie’s Farm. Bruce also quoted Trump on the opposition: “Our radical Democrat opponents are driven by hatred, prejudice and rage. They want to destroy you and they want to destroy our country as we know it. Not acceptable. It’s not going to happen.” I’m pretty sure a good time was had by all in attendance with the exception of the press.

Quotable quote (also via Bruce) “They went after my family, my business, my finances, my employees, almost everyone that I have ever known or worked with, but they are really going after you. That’s what it is all about. It’s not about us. It’s about you. They tried to erase your vote, erase your legacy of the greatest campaign and the greatest election probably in the history of our country.”