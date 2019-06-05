Trump does GMB

President Trump sat down with Piers Morgan for a 30-minute interview on Good Morning Britain. Touting the interview as a world exclusive, GMB has just posted the video on YouTube. I have posted the video below.

Morgan’s interview covers Trump’s state visit and America’s relationship with the United Kingdom. “In the half-hour long chat in Churchill’s historic war rooms,” GMB notes, “Trump clarifies his ‘nasty’ comments about Meghan Markle and reveals why the NHS won’t be part of a post-Brexit trade deal.”

Morgan rides his hobby horses, but most notable to me is the good-humored and straightforward nature of the interview. It lacks the animus with which Trump would be treated anywhere but certain precincts of the world of FOX News.

