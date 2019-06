Kamala Harris has interjected her elementary school experiences into the 2020 presidential campaign as a means of attacking Joe Biden. As I wrote here, I don’t think this is a place where Democrats should want to go: bring back forced busing!

Michael Ramirez links to Paul’s latest post on the issue and adds this cartoon. Click to enlarge:

That sums up Harris’s candidacy rather neatly. Wherever she may have gone to school, she learned the wrong lessons.