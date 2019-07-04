A blast of truth at the UN

Iraqi beauty queen Sarah Idan “passionately defended Israel in remarks at the 41st session of the United Nations Human Rights Council in Geneva on Tuesday.” I’m quoting the Jerusalem Post story here. Jewish Journal has more here, Algemeiner more here.

I have posted the video of Miss Idan’s remarks via the UN Watch tweet below. As the Jerusalem Post explains, Miss Idan was speaking as UN Watch “ambassador for peace.” In this case, it is notable that the ambassador’s bravery and intelligence exceed her beauty.