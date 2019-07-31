About Last Night

I was curious to see whether, in the second round of presidential debates, the main contenders would moderate their headlong flight off the leftwardmost cliff. Last night, at least, it didn’t happen. The contenders apparently think there is no point on the spectrum that is too far left for Democratic primary voters.

That might be true. However, Bernie Sanders accused Democrats of being “afraid of big ideas.” The problem, I think, is that most voters, probably including most Democrats, are afraid of really stupid ideas. Like socialism.

John Podhoretz thinks Marianne Williamson was (as phrased by the New York Post’s headline writer) the “breakout winner” of last night’s debate. Is it really conceivable that the Democrats could nominate a New Age guru with little apparent knowledge of politics? They’ve done worse. I suppose this means I will have to figure out who she is.

As usual, the debate was accompanied by some entertaining tweets. For those with better things to do than follow Twitter spats, the supposed “fact checker” Snopes has engaged in a long-running battle with the satire site Babylon Bee, “fact checking” the Bee’s jokes as if they were serious news stories. I think this is the Left’s way of saying “That’s not funny!” So the Bee struck pre-emptively shortly before last night’s debate began:

Snopes Issues Pre-Approval Of All Statements Made During Tonight's Democratic Debatehttps://t.co/ky3EPRlJvE — The Babylon Bee (@TheBabylonBee) July 30, 2019



Katie Pavlich had this to say about Elizabeth Warren:

As Elizabeth Warren closes the night with complaints about cost of college for students, just remember she was paid $400,000 to teach one class. — Katie Pavlich (@KatiePavlich) July 31, 2019



Then there is Beto O’Rourke. If you didn’t know better, you might think he won that Senate race he keeps talking about.

Beto continuing to talk about the Senate race he lost is like that guy who peaked in high school and keeps talking about his senior football season when they almost went to state. #DemDebates #DemocraticDebate2020 #DetroitDebate pic.twitter.com/l3HL10pthN — 2020 Democrats Info (@2020DemsInfo) July 31, 2019



More entertainment on tap for tonight. I just hope a lot of swing voters are tuning in.