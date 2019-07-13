In his reply

Former ICE Director Tom Homan had a few choice words for Rep. Chuy Garcia during a House Oversight and Government Reform Committee hearing on Friday (video below). Homan resented the Democrats’ use of him as a stage prop in their political theater. Expressing my views exactly, Homan observed: “First of all your comments are disgusting!” Garcia echoed him, schoolyard style.

Homan continued: “I’ve served my country 34 years. This is out of control. And yes, I held a 5-year-old boy in my arms…I knelt down beside him and said a prayer for him because I knew what the last 30 minutes of his life was like. And I had a 5-year-old son at the time. What I’ve been trying to do for 34 years serving my nation is to save lives. For you to sit there and insult my integrity and my love for my country and for children…that’s why this whole thing needs to be fixed. And you’re the member of Congress. Fix it!”