Climate Change: Is It Good for the Jews?

It hardly needs mentioning that enlarging government power to “fight climate change” is nowadays a central purpose of the left. Well, the Jerusalem Post reports on a scheme that just might change this:

Climate Change Is a Jewish Issue [T]here’s a much more immediate and dire threat to our future against which Jewish federations and advocacy organizations have not devoted nearly enough resources. By “our” future I mean not only Jews, but every human being on the planet. And if we don’t heed the warning signs soon, the consequences will be catastrophic. . . I’m talking about climate change caused by human-produced, heat-trapping carbon emissions. . . It’s time we start treating climate change as a Jewish emergency, one that requires us to take decisive action such as mobilizing our community (in partnership with other faith groups) to actively advocate in support of an accelerated transition to renewable energy.

Cue “climate holocaust” in three, two. . .

Now just how will Ilhan Omar, AOC, and the rest of The Squad carry on with their Green Nude Eel once they find out it is a central Jewish cause and would help Israel?

Chaser, also from the Jerusalem Post:

Democrats to Arrive, Hope to Combat Impression Party Is Anti-Israel Amid all the noise being generated by freshman congresswomen Ilhan Omar, Rashida Tlaib, and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez who are harshly critical of Israel, House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer will bring a large delegation of freshmen Democrats to Israel on Monday on a week-long trip that Democrat leaders hope will dent the growing public perception that the party no longer supports the Jewish State.

Good luck with that, Dems.