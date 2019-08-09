Rashida Tlaib Meets Janna Jihad

Janna Jihad–her real name, apparently–is a 13-year-old girl who was born in Florida and now lives on the West Bank. She is the hottest thing in anti-Israel propaganda. Remarkably, we learn from her Twitter feed that she “present[ed] at the congressional briefing on Israeli treatment of US citizens on July 24th at … 1539 Longworth House Office Building.”

Miss Jihad caught up with Michigan Congresswoman Rashida Tlaib for an interview in Washington. Tlaib’s comments are interesting in a number of respects. She nimbly draws connections among all the world’s oppressed groups, so that Palestinians whose travel is restricted are like American blacks who are stopped by police, or Hispanics who are questioned by immigration officers. She refers to “1948” and “1967” as commonly understood references to Israeli misdeeds, never acknowledging that what happened in those years were concerted attacks by Arab states that were intended to annihilate Israel’s Jewish inhabitants. She advocates a “one state solution” in Israel and the Palestinian territories, a sad necessity in her eyes due to the intransigence of the Netanyahu government, without noting that a “one state solution” was what the Arab aggressors tried to impose in 1948, 1967 and 1973, long before Netanyahu came on the scene. In Tlaib’s world, everything ties together, so that even abortion on demand is of a piece with the “struggles” of the Palestinian people. And she pronounces Palestine “Pales-teen,” a new one on me.

Here they are, Janna Jihad and Rashida Tlaib:

Via the Spectator.