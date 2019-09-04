Can Americans Still Co-Exist?

That the yawning chasm between blue and red America continues to widen is obvious. It has gotten to the point, frankly, where one wonders what we still have in common as Americans. Today’s instance is a resolution by San Francisco’s Board of Supervisors labeling the National Rifle Association, America’s largest and most successful civil rights group, a “domestic terrorism organization.”

The San Francisco Board of Supervisors passed a resolution on Tuesday declaring the National Rifle Association a “domestic terrorism organization” due to its opposition to more stringent gun-control legislation.

I am so old, I can remember when a typical second grader knew the difference between someone you disagree with and a terrorist. But today’s liberals don’t function at that level.

The resolution accuses the NRA of not only resisting legislative reforms that its drafters believe would help curtail the country’s “epidemic of gun violence,” but also of “incit[ing] gun owners to acts of violence.”

This is insane. The NRA obviously has not incited anyone to violence. On the contrary, it has trained many thousands of Americans in gun safety and has saved countless lives by doing so.

“All countries have violent and hateful people, but only in America do we give them ready access to assault weapons and large-capacity magazines thanks, in large part, to the National Rifle Association’s influence,” the resolution says.

The “assault weapon” and “large-capacity magazine” dodges are too familiar to require comment. One remarkable fact about the left’s obsession with banning “assault weapons,” a category without a meaningful definition, is that it has already been tried. The ban was allowed to expire after a decade because it did zero good.

One might ask, what on God’s green Earth does the San Francisco Board of Supervisors have to do with the National Rifle Association?

The resolution also declares the Board’s intent to “limit those entities who do business with the City and County of San Francisco from doing business with this domestic terrorist organization.”

It is hard to know what this means, but the idea, obviously, is to use the Left’s boycott strategy. Whether this is actually implemented, and what effects it may have on banks; hotel, restaurant and retail store chains; and who knows what other businesses, remains to be seen. What we do know is that this action by San Francisco typifies the kind of hateful, irrational conduct that has made any civil political discourse in this country impossible.

