How Montgomery County, Maryland enables rapists

Jason Hopkins of the Daily Caller reports that in Montgomery Country, Maryland, where I live, at least seven illegal immigrants have been arrested and charged with sexual crimes since July 25 of this year. In the latest case, Emilio Carrasco-Hernandez, a 37-year-old from Honduras, was arrested for allegedly holding a 15-year-old girl down and raping her. In other cases, illegal immigrants have been charged with raping an 11-year-old and a 16-year-old, the latter at knife point.

Given the danger posed by criminal illegal immigrants, one might think that Montgomery County would be cooperating in the removal of such criminals. But anyone who knows Montgomery County would suspect otherwise. And, in fact, Marc Elrich, the ultra-leftist Montgomery County executive, is protecting criminal illegal immigrants, including rapists, from removal.

In July, he signed an executive order that severely restricts cooperation between County authorities and ICE agents. Accordingly, officials at the Montgomery Detention Center do not honor ICE detention requests for illegal aliens and, reportedly, the dentition center does not properly notify ICE before it releases illegal immigrants.

For example, Rodrigo Castro-Montejo, a Salvadoran national living in the U.S. illegally, was arrested in Montgomery County and charged with second-degree rape and second-degree assault. On August 12, ICE placed a detainer request on Castro-Montejo, but the request was ignored and he was released from custody the following day.

Thanks to Marc Elrich, he is free to rape again.

Elrich isn’t just undermining public safety in Montgomery, County. The criminal illegal immigrants he protects are free to commit crimes in nearby jurisdictions.

It’s not surprising, then, that Chuck Jenkins, the sheriff of Frederick County, Maryland, has called out Elrich. “What [Elrich] has done effectively is jeopardize public safety throughout the entire central part of Maryland,” Jenkins observes.

Elrich tries to weasel out of responsibility for the release of criminal illegal aliens, saying that such decisions are made by the court system. But if Elrich hadn’t decided to resist ICE, it wouldn’t be up to the court system whether illegal immigrants who commit rape remain in the County. They would be unable to terrorize Montgomery County citizens upon being released on bond.

Montgomery County, Maryland has more feminists per capita than anywhere I know of. You might think that the spate of rapes here by illegal immigrants would spark outrage across partisan lines.

But anyone who knows Montgomery County feminists would suspect otherwise. For this cohort, as for other left-liberals, resisting Trump apparently takes precedence over protecting women (and girls) from rape. Especially when the victims tend to be non-white, low-income immigrants or their children.