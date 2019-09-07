Is China Trying to Elect a Democrat?

For the last three years, Democrats have obsessed over Russia’s relatively trivial participation in the 2016 election. But if they have any concern about China’s reported interest in 2020, they haven’t shown it. Why? Because China’s leaders want to get rid of Donald Trump and replace him with a Democrat who will be more compliant.

Bill Gertz’s piece in the Free Beacon is titled “China Trying to Stop Trump Reelection, Dominate Militarily.”

Washington Free Beacon senior editor Bill Gertz said Friday that China is working against America ahead of the 2020 election because it wants “a different president.” “They are already working in the farm states,” Gertz said Friday on Fox News Channel’s Tucker Carlson Tonight. “They are working against the whiskey industry in the United States to undermine Trump. They want a different president.”

What, exactly, are the Chinese doing? I suppose we won’t know for a while yet. But this linked piece, also by Gertz, addresses that question.

The campaign has been underway since the 2018 mid-term election and involves enlisting pro-China elements inside the United States to end the Trump administration after four years.

Among those anti-Trump elements are “American mainstream news and social media outlets,” but I don’t suppose they needed the Chinese to mobilize them behind the Democratic nominee.

Most likely we won’t know about any Chinese dirty tricks until long after the election, but I think it is safe to say that the main thing they are doing to help elect a Democrat is to refuse to resolve the trade and intellectual property issues that have caused President Trump to impose tariffs on Chinese goods. The trade dispute, accompanied by an exodus of American companies to other Asian countries or back to the U.S., is hurting China’s economy much worse than the “trade war” is hurting the U.S. But it appears that China’s rulers are willing to endure a lot of economic pain–none of which, after all, is suffered by them–in hopes of bringing about the election of a friendly Democrat like Joe Biden.

This is the game of chicken that China and the Trump administration are playing. I hope Trump wins, sometime before November 2020. If not, there may not be a second term in which to continue the struggle.