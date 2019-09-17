The New York Slimes

The New York Times is getting plenty of much-deserved abuse for its dishonest attempt to smear Justice Brett Kavanaugh. As Paul wrote, its reporters and editors can’t pass the buck to one another, and all who were involved in the libel deserve condemnation.

Michael Ramirez produced this graphic, which I suspect we will have many occasions to use in the future. Click to enlarge:

Mockery is a powerful tool, and the Times is getting plenty of it. Via InstaPundit, the priceless Babylon Bee headlines: “Hypocrisy: Right-Wingers Who Love It When The Babylon Bee Makes Stuff Up Suddenly Get Mad When The NYT Does It.”

Many on the right have reacted with outrage to The New York Times on its story about Brett Kavanaugh where it basically made up a new charge against him. This is being looked at as hypocrisy, though, as many of those same people enjoy it when Christian satire site The Babylon Bee makes things up.

***

Both The Babylon Bee article and The New York Times article were given the “Labeled Satire” designation by Snopes, proving that The New York Times is no less accurate than The Babylon Bee. Yet many on the right are calling for recriminations from the Times while they are perfectly happy with the Bee.

Maybe the next time it is sued for defamation, the Times can use a satire defense: no reasonable person would believe that anything it publishes is true.