The NY Times Never Disappoints

The sharp-eyed Prof. Joshua Dunn of the University of Colorado at Colorado Springs spots this early morning tweet from the New York Times:

“Airplanes took aim”?? Josh comments: “Got to get those airplanes under control, keep them from hijacking hapless terrorists.” Maybe Ilhan Omar can go with this: “Some planes did something.”

Apparently the Times still employs at least one editor. They’ve deleted the tweet. But I doubt they have fired any of the idiots they employ.

Now if you’ll excuse me, I have a flight to board.