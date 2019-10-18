Calling Mr. Mifsud

The full story of the plot by the FBI and the CIA, along with others in the Obama administration, to swing the 2016 election to Hillary Clinton and then, having failed at that, to disable President Trump’s administration, has not yet been told. And it may never be. U.S. Attorney John Durham’s investigation represents the best hope that most if not all of the true story will come out.

Durham seems to be making a lot of progress. Roger Simon notes that two cell phones belonging to international man of mystery Joseph Mifsud apparently have been found and are in the possession of the Department of Justice. This is a big deal, in part because Mifsud apparently has disappeared–something that seems like it should attract a lot more attention from America’s “reporters.”

Mifsud — for those who may have been on a long vacation on Alpha Centauri – is the man who supposedly told George Papadopoulos the Russians had Hillary’s missing emails to share with the Trump campaign and therewith launched a thousand Russia probe ships. The Mueller report implies Mifsud was a Russian agent, but other indications are that he was one of ours, in which case the whole Russia probe was the most outrageous, indeed evil, misuse of U.S. intelligence in our history.

***

Attorney General William Barr and U.S. Attorney John Durham were in Italy recently, one of Mifsud’s favorite bailiwicks — Link Campus University in Rome — and his last known whereabouts before he vanished. It’s unclear who gave Mifsud these phones and why, but, unlike others that were hammered, these particular BlackBerrys appear to be intact, their data ready for inspection or already being inspected.

General Michael Flynn still hasn’t been sentenced, and his new, highly-aggressive lawyer is asking for the phones, alleging that they contain exculpatory evidence. General Flynn never should have been prosecuted, and it would be poetic justice if Robert Mueller’s abusive prosecution of Flynn contributes, ultimately, to the unraveling of the Democrats’ scheme to bring down Donald Trump.