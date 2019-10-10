When it suited her purposes in the world of academia, Elizabeth Warren absurdly presented herself as an American Indian, and it suited the purposes of academia to buy it. Running for the Democratic presidential nomination, Warren now poses as a former victim of benighted authorities who fired her from her first teaching job in 1971 because she was pregnant. She somehow overcame to become a Harvard law professor, though we suspect that the fake Indian thing propelled her to Harvard.

The Washington Free Beacon assigned a reporter to check out Warren’s story. When he checked Warren’s story against the documentary evidence, Collin Anderson found “County Records Contradict Warren’s Claim She Was Fired Over Pregnancy.” Anderson reports: “The Riverdale Board of Education approved a second-year teaching contract for a young Elizabeth Warren, documents show, contradicting the Democratic presidential candidate’s repeated claims that she was asked not to return to teaching after a single year because she was ‘visibly pregnant.'”

Warren is sticking to her story. CBS News reports that “Warren stands by account of being pushed out of her first teaching job because of pregnancy.”

Well, that should come as no surprise. She’s sticking to her Indian story too (while apologizing “for the harm [she has] caused,” whatever that means). She’s not just a fake Indian! She’s a fake victim too. Power Line reader David Lunde draws the connection between the two Warren stories in the graphic below.