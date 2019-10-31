Impeachment Poll Data, For What It’s Worth

This morning the RNC emailed some poll data on impeachment–or, rather, a report on the data, since the raw results were not included. So I take this “breakdown of internal polling” with even more than the usual grain of salt. Still, I hope it’s right. The GOP polling was conducted between October 1 and October 24, focused on 17 “target states,” and sampled 3,400 likely voters. This last point is important, as most polls count all registered voters, if not anyone who answers the telephone.

Despite Democrats’ Attacks, Support for President Trump Has Increased

* In our 17 target states, President Trump’s approval has increased by 3 points since Pelosi announced this charade.

* The President’s sky-high favorability among Republicans has actually increased, as well.

More Americans Want Joe Biden Investigated Than President Trump

* By a 5-point margin, more voters would like Joe and Hunter Biden investigated for their business dealings in Ukraine than support holding hearings to consider impeachment of President Trump.

* Since March, Joe Biden’s image has taken a 31-point hit among Independents. A strong majority now view him unfavorably.

Impeachment Not Popular In Target States

* In our 17 target states, voters oppose Democrats’ efforts to remove President Trump from office by a 14-point margin.

* Their support for hearings has dropped since the beginning of October.

* 70% believe this is “all politics” and would prefer Congressional Democrats focus on issues like health care, trade, and the economy.

Impeachment Not Popular Among Independents

* Independent voters nationally oppose Democrats’ efforts to remove President Trump from office by a 13-point margin.