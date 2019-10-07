Posted on October 7, 2019 by Scott Johnson in House of Representatives, Impeachment

Why Schiff?

The competition isn’t intense, but FOX News’ Sunday Morning Futures with Maria Bartiromo is the best of the Sunday Morning gabfests. Yesterday her guests included Rep. John Ratcliffe, a member of the Intelligence Committee (video below). The Intelligence Committee is where the truth-challenged Chairman Adam Schiff is orchestrating the impeachment action.

Ratcliffe made two key points: the Intelligence Committee should not be where the action is and what we have here is failure to communicate. The two are related. RealClearPolitics has posted video along with a transcript here.


Share
Tweet
Reddit
Email

Responses

Books to read from Power Line