Why Schiff?

The competition isn’t intense, but FOX News’ Sunday Morning Futures with Maria Bartiromo is the best of the Sunday Morning gabfests. Yesterday her guests included Rep. John Ratcliffe, a member of the Intelligence Committee (video below). The Intelligence Committee is where the truth-challenged Chairman Adam Schiff is orchestrating the impeachment action.

Ratcliffe made two key points: the Intelligence Committee should not be where the action is and what we have here is failure to communicate. The two are related. RealClearPolitics has posted video along with a transcript here.



