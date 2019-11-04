Number 5 with a bullet

Lee Smith is the journalist and author of The Plot Against the President: The True Story of How Congressman Devin Nunes Uncovered the Biggest Political Scandal in U.S. History. Published this past Tuesday, it is currently ranked number 5 on Amazon’s best-seller list. It was already back-ordered on its publication date.

Given the fact that Lee is not a famous author, that Lee’s book is nonfiction, and that Lee has been doing his own publicity for the book (such as the interview below with Maria Bartiromo on FOX Business), the book’s success represents some kind of phenomenon. So far as I can tell, the only review the book has received is by Joel Pollak at Breitbart (“New Lee Smith book should stop ‘impeachment inquiry’ in its tracks”). I hope to have my own on Power Line as soon as I finish reading it later this week.

Quotable quote on impeachment from the video: “I see [impeachment] as a secret ritual conducted by a cult. I mean, they are doing most of this in secret, I think it’s worthwhile thinking of Speaker Pelosi as the high priestess of the cult and Adam Schiff as high priest of the cult and the purpose of the cult is to protect the swamp and what the swamp has done.”

Last Tuesday I posted links to three excerpts of the book here. Ricochet has now posted Larry O’Connor’s excellent interview with Lee in podcast form here. I have posted it below.