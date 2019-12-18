Conservative Students “Swatted” In Firearms Hoax

At St. Olaf College in Minnesota, a set of dorm rooms occupied by a group of mostly-conservative students was raided on Sunday by Public Safety officers in search of firearms. The College Fix reports:

Several conservative students at St. Olaf College had their lives turned upside down Sunday after a false report that alleged that they had guns and ammunition in their dorm prompted campus public safety officers to enter their home and ransack it.

***

The entire leadership of the College Republicans at St. Olaf College lives together in a shared pod-style dormitory comprised of several bedrooms with a common living room. It was this pod searched by officers Sunday afternoon.

The officers emptied waste baskets and closets, and left a mess behind. Needless to say, there were no firearms:

“We essentially got swatted, it was just a prank or an attack, something made to intimidate us, something made to make it difficult for us to study for finals and to make us uncomfortable here on campus,” said Chris, one of the students who lives in the dorm.

The call obviously came from a liberal and was politically-motivated. The remarkable aspect of this story is that the college’s administration actually congratulated the liberal or liberals who perpetrated the hoax:

It is inconceivable that “Dean Roz” failed to understand that the call was a hoax, intended to harass conservative students. No wonder so many young people find higher education to be a hostile environment.

I know several of the students whose pod was raided very well. One of them is my youngest daughter’s boyfriend, and she was present at the time of the raid. The positive side of the story is that these students are learning the truth about liberalism.