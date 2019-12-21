Posted on December 21, 2019 by Steven Hayward in The Week In Pictures

The Week in Pictures: Sham-Wow-Mockery-Travesty Edition

Since we learned recently that all you need to be an avant garde artist in good standing these days is a banana and six inches of duct tape, it is fitting that Fielding Mellish’s classic quote from “Bananas” is the perfect description of the impeachment farce this week: “I object, your honor! This trial is a travesty. It’s a travesty of a mockery of a sham of a mockery of a travesty of two mockeries of a sham.” Maybe the new Star Wars movie will make more sense, though I’m not counting on it.

Democratic Party strategy schematic.

Headlines of the week:

More proof…

My doctor told me to eat more seafood, so. . .

Where’s my duct tape? I just thought of an avant garde art project. . .

Australian retriever?

And finally. . .

Share
Tweet
Reddit
Email

Responses