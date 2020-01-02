Climate Hysterics Wrong Again

One of the reasons why people don’t believe lavishly funded and media-hyped climate hysterics is that their predictions have consistently been wrong, over a period of decades. This example, via InstaPundit, dates to last June but is still timely. ZeroHedge reports: Glacier National Park Quietly Removes Its “Gone By 2020” Signs.

Officials at Glacier National Park (GNP) have begun quietly removing and altering signs and government literature which told visitors that the Park’s glaciers were all expected to disappear by either 2020 or 2030.

This photo is from a Glacier visitor display. It says, “Computer models indicate the glaciers will all be gone by the year 2020.”

The alarmists’ computer models have consistently been wrong about global temperatures and pretty much everything else, but the Left still peddles their predictions as though they were the word of God. Being a climate alarmist means never having to say you are sorry for being wrong.

In recent years the National Park Service prominently featured brochures, signs and films which boldly proclaimed that all glaciers at GNP were melting away rapidly. But now officials at GNP seem to be scrambling to hide or replace their previous hysterical claims while avoiding any notice to the public that the claims were inaccurate. Teams from Lysander Spooner University visiting the Park each September have noted that GNP’s most famous glaciers such as the Grinnell Glacier and the Jackson Glacier appear to have been growing – not shrinking – since about 2010. (The Jackson Glacier—easily seen from the Going-To-The-Sun Highway—may have grown as much as 25% or more over the past decade.)

This short video was captured by a Glacier tourist in 2017:

Worldwide, glaciers have been shrinking steadily for the last 15,000 or so years. And it’s a good thing, too. 15,000 years ago, the place where I am typing this was buried under ice a half-mile to a mile deep. If the climate had not warmed and the glaciers receded, modern civilization would not have been possible.

But at some point during this past winter (as the visitor center was closed to the public), workers replaced the diorama’s ‘gone by 2020’ engraving with a new sign indicating the glaciers will disappear in “future generations.”

Future generations! That is safe. And it might even turn out to be true, if the trend of the last 15,000 years continues. Then again, the Earth is likely due for another Ice Age before too long. If that strikes, and temperatures drop rapidly as in past Ice Ages, all bets are off. It will be the biggest threat to human civilization ever, as one or two billion people will have to flee southward (and a much smaller number northward) in search of a warmer climate. There is no template for international cooperation on such a scale, and at best, the human race will be impoverished, and perhaps reduced to a pre-industrial standard of living.

But hey, keep worrying about global warming. That’s where the money is.