Ezra Levant tells them to stuff it

Ezra Levant writes:

I wrote a best-selling book about Justin Trudeau in the last election. After the election, I received a letter by registered mail notifying me that I was being investigated for that book. Trudeau’s elections commissioner claimed it was an illegal campaign activity and demanded that I submit to an interrogation. So I went to Elections Canada’s Ottawa headquarters last week, where I was grilled for an hour by two 30-year veterans of the RCMP — and they refused to rule out a police raid on Rebel News headquarters!

They didn’t know that Levant recorded his interrogation. Below is part 1. Part 2 is coming soon.

Who do these people think they are? Where is the lead investigator? What is the complaint? Franz Kafka, call your office.

Free Canada! Overthrow Trudeau!

