Impeachment Unites Republicans

President Trump’s approval ratings among Republicans have set records, for reasons that are easy to understand. And the current impeachment farce has united Republican politicians, as well as the party’s rank and file, behind the president. Much could be said about this, but for now, let’s go with a few tweets.

Rand Paul is one of the most independent of Senate Republicans and has clashed with the president from time to time, but he is solidly in Trump’s corner when it comes to the Democrats’ attempt to reverse the 2016 election and meddle in the 2020 election. Via Twitter, Paul offered the president a seat in the gallery:

I heard @realDonaldTrump would like to attend the impeachment trial. Mr. President, would love to have you as my guest during this partisan charade. pic.twitter.com/GhTZ9Ez4U4 — Senator Rand Paul (@RandPaul) January 22, 2020



I would love to see it happen.

Ted Cruz was the last rival standing against Donald Trump in the 2016 primaries, and their relationship was bitter for a time. But impeachment has erased any lingering enmity:

*CRUZ MISSILE*

“If you have the facts, you bang the facts. If you have the law, you bang the law. If you don’t have either, you bang the table. Today, we’ve seen a whole lot of table banging…” @tedcruz https://t.co/M8woN2XWbs — Sean Hannity (@seanhannity) January 22, 2020



Finally, let’s hear from the Senate majority:

New Impeachment Video 🚨: The Senate Exists for Moments Like This #HoldTheLine pic.twitter.com/k1Bif5M2JR — The Senate Majority (@NRSC) January 21, 2020



Many believe that the Democrats’ impeachment frenzy will boomerang against them. I am not confident of that, but I am certain that the Democrats have succeeded in unifying and motivating Republicans beyond anything we could have foreseen four years ago.