Posted on January 5, 2020 by John Hinderaker

Nike, an Anti-American Company

After the U.S. killed arch-terrorist Qasem Soleimani, ex-quarterback Colin Kaepernick took to Twitter to express his opinions:


This is the kind of ignorant twaddle you expect from a radical teenager. Kaepernick has never grown up. What is significant, though, is that Kaepernick is one of the primary spokesmen for Nike, a $34 billion a year international marketing powerhouse.

Nike signed Kaepernick to a multimillion dollar deal after Kaepernick’s mediocre athletic career had ended, precisely because Nike wanted its brand to be associated with Kaepernick’s anti-American stance. Bleacher Report reminds us what the deal was all about:

Charles Robinson of Yahoo Sports later reported that Kaepernick and Nike agreed to a new contract despite the fact Kaepernick has been with the company since 2011. Robinson added that “interest from other shoe companies” played a part in the new agreement.

Per Robinson, the contract is a “wide endorsement” where Kaepernick will have his own branded line including shoes, shirts, jerseys and more. According to Robinson, Kaepernick signed a “star” contract that puts him level with a “top-end NFL player” worth millions per year plus royalties.

So far, Nike’s co-branding agreement with Kaepernick has worked out well for the company. There is a market for anti-Americanism overseas and, to a surprising degree, here at home. But I, for one, would never consider buying a Nike product.

