Trump explains

This afternoon President Trump gave a prepared statement on the successful operation resulting in the assassination of Iranian terrorist mastermind Qassem Soleimani (video below). Long story short: Khameni’s main man crossed Trump’s red line and was hoping to do so again soon. “We caught him in the act and terminated him,” Trump announced from Mar-a-Lago.

Soleimani “made the death of innocent people his sick passion,” the president explained. Wasting no words, Trump added: “We took action last night to stop a war. We did not take action to start a war.”

This is his message to the mullahs: “I am ready to take whatever action is necessary and that refers, in particular, to Iran.”

Trump advertised a few thoughts via Twitter that were also reflected in his statement.