Americans Are Optimistic. So Am I.

This chart, from Gallup as reported by Bloomberg, shows as clearly as anything what a mountain the Democrats have to climb to win the presidency in November. The Democrats are selling pessimism, but the American people aren’t buying it. And young people, minorities and the less well-educated especially aren’t buying it:

Democrats bring up the rear, but even they have a hard time manifesting their party’s negativism. Probably nothing helps Trump’s re-election bid as much as the pervasive expectation that if we don’t make a change, things will continue getting better.