Bloomberg’s moment

Michael Bloomberg had a bad night in his debut appearance last night at the Democratic presidential candidates’ debates. What a pathetic performance. It may be too early to say, but perhaps there are some things money can’t buy.

Bloomberg took a beating last night in Las Vegas. Looking like he had escaped from Madame Tussauds, Bloomberg responded to a Bernie Sanders comment by interjecting that his (Bloomberg’s) stents had been implanted 25 years ago. By contrast, Bernie’s stents were implanted following his recent heart attack. (Related: after the debate a Sanders spokesman issued a correction: unlike Sanders, Bloomberg didn’t have a heart attack before the stent implantations.)

Elizabeth Warren rammed the hull of the good ship Bloomberg at the opening of the debate last night and kept at it as Bloomberg listed. Bloomberg had no good response to the shrieking harridan; you could hear her gasping for breath between shrieks.

Bloomberg nevertheless had a moment or two as the evening wore on. In the excerpt below, he mocked Sanders’s socialism. Crazy Bernie responded in the angry tone he maintained throughout the night. In addition to his other defects, he doesn’t wear well. His lack of a sense of humor is manifest.