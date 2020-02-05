Posted on February 5, 2020 by Steven Hayward in The Week In Pictures

Mid-Week in Pictures: Iowa Meltdown / SOTU / Impeachment Omnibus Special Edition

The Des Moines Register has not yet signed off on our reader poll of whether we should institute a regular Mid-Week in Pictures, but this is one of those weeks where a special edition, which we have done several times in the past, is fully justified. We’re already overloaded with TWiP material, and by Saturday a lot of it will seem like last year. Has there ever been a 72-hour period with more fun? As I’ve been saying for a while, Trump years are like dog years: a week can seem like six months. John Bolton? Who’s he?

Someone missing here. . .

This shot just to annoy liberals.

Still the best halftime show (because of left shark) except for Prince in the rain.

And finally. . .

