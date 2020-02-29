The Power Line Show, Ep 170: The Agony of a Liberal, with Damon Linker

What do you do if you are a center-left thinker confronting the train wreck of the Democratic nomination contest just now, with the strong possibility that socialist Bernie Sanders will be the nominee? Might we actually have an election where some liberals will leave the country if they win? This week’s episode takes up the scene with Damon Linker, senior correspondent for The Week, and assistant professor of the liberal arts at Ursinus College. And one of my favorite center-left writers.

Our conversation ranges widely from the state of the Democratic nomination contest and some of the central issues involved, to current book projects and currents in political philosophy today, and finally to a brief look at what ails the academic publishing marketplace today.

You know what to do next: Listen here, or download the episode from our hosts at Ricochet.