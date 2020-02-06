Why Trump Will Be Re-Elected, In One Data Point

Gallup has some fascinating poll data on Americans’ views of their own financial well-being. The headline sums it up: “Record-High Optimism on Personal Finances in U.S.”

Gallup finds that 59% say they are better off than they were a year ago, as opposed to only 20% who say they are worse off. Those are great numbers–interestingly, we are so divided that political affiliation makes a big difference even on a simple question about one’s own finances–but that isn’t the data point I mean.

The most striking finding is this one: 74% say they expect to be better off a year from now than they are today, the highest such finding Gallup has ever recorded:

Sure, a lot can change between now and November. But with 74% of Americans looking forward to being more prosperous a year from now, it is hard to imagine a majority thinking that a radical change in the direction of socialism is a good idea. A huge majority of Americans, whatever they may think of Donald Trump, appear to be invested in the direction the country is moving.