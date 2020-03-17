Biden rolls on

Not long ago, the Democratic primaries scheduled for tonight looked like big deals. Few were worried about the coronavirus and it wasn’t clear whom the Democrats would nominate.

Now, the Democratic primaries deserve brief mention, at the most. I will briefly mention them.

There are three that haven’t been postponed — Florida, Illinois, and Arizona. In Arizona, they are still voting.

In Florida, Joe Biden has won big, as expected. With nearly all of the vote counted, he leads Bernie Sanders 62-23.

In Illinois, most of the vote (around 85 percent of it) is still out. However, Biden leads 56-39, and has been declared the winner.

Turnout reportedly is down, as one would expect. Between the coronavirus and the absence of suspense as to who will win the nomination, there wasn’t much incentive to vote today.

Sanders is now dead as a candidate for the nomination, and he knows it. His campaign is also virtually dead. He isn’t seriously campaigning because of the coronavirus.

Accordingly, right now it doesn’t matter much whether Sanders drops out of the race. He has gone from frontrunner, to non-factor in about a month. Even Jeb Bush couldn’t accomplish this.