Dems gotta Dem, Pelosi style

Congressional Democrats apparently count on the media to conceal the reason for the failure of the relief package on the floor of the Senate this week. The absurdly irrelevant provisions that Dems seek to incorporate to further the progressive takeover of the United States are meant to remain a deep secret. The current crisis — it’s not meant to go to waste, in the usual reckoning of the thought leaders of the Democratic Party.

David Harsanyi gives some idea of the pain in the plan, Pelosi style, in his New York Post column on the bill. Andrew Stiles narrows the focus in the Free Beacon column “Pelosi’s Coronavirus Stimulus Bill Mentions ‘Diversity’ 32 Times.” Subhead: “1,100-page bill would force all corporations receiving aid to fund ‘inclusion initiatives’ for at least 5 years.”

The relentless Rachel Bovard has gone to the text in an illuminating series of tweets (below, please forgive the inadvertent repetition). Analyze this.

It also bails out the postal service. pic.twitter.com/cy9GYoK7zj — Rachel Bovard (@rachelbovard) March 23, 2020

Same day voter registration, a long-time Dem wishlist item, very relevant to addressing those businesses and working families about to go under from #COVID19. pic.twitter.com/KizGbEYq9O — Rachel Bovard (@rachelbovard) March 23, 2020

We can agree or disagree about the value of collective bargaining for federal employees but can we all agree that it doesn't belong in a relief bill DESIGNED TO HELP PEOPLE WITH #COVID19. pic.twitter.com/bswhj4dMeG — Rachel Bovard (@rachelbovard) March 23, 2020

You know what families who can't work and are struggling to make rent really care about? Being able to look up greenhouse gas emissions from the flights they can't afford to book. pic.twitter.com/klGOhE8uOM — Rachel Bovard (@rachelbovard) March 23, 2020

I mean. Again. Worthy goal? Perhaps. We can debate it. But why are we establishing all these new programs when what we really need is to PASS A BILL TO HELP PEOPLE WHO CANNOT WORK. pic.twitter.com/Awv3Thjc8h — Rachel Bovard (@rachelbovard) March 23, 2020