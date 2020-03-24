Posted on March 24, 2020 by Scott Johnson in Congress, Coronavirus, Nancy Pelosi

Dems gotta Dem, Pelosi style

Congressional Democrats apparently count on the media to conceal the reason for the failure of the relief package on the floor of the Senate this week. The absurdly irrelevant provisions that Dems seek to incorporate to further the progressive takeover of the United States are meant to remain a deep secret. The current crisis — it’s not meant to go to waste, in the usual reckoning of the thought leaders of the Democratic Party.

David Harsanyi gives some idea of the pain in the plan, Pelosi style, in his New York Post column on the bill. Andrew Stiles narrows the focus in the Free Beacon column “Pelosi’s Coronavirus Stimulus Bill Mentions ‘Diversity’ 32 Times.” Subhead: “1,100-page bill would force all corporations receiving aid to fund ‘inclusion initiatives’ for at least 5 years.”

The relentless Rachel Bovard has gone to the text in an illuminating series of tweets (below, please forgive the inadvertent repetition). Analyze this.

