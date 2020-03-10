Joe Biden explains

Pressing the flesh with factory workers in Detroit today, Joe Biden was challenged on his Second Amendment views by a man in the crowd (CNBC account here, video below). Here we see something of a throwback to the old Biden — the freedom with the facts, the logic chopping, the fake manliness, the bullying style. The Detroit man has taken note of Biden’s delegation of gun control duties to Bobby O’Rourke. There is a lot here in addition to the inherent amusement and the related allusion to the First Amendment.

WATCH: "You’re full of sh*t," @JoeBiden tells a man who accused him of "actively trying to end our Second Amendment right." "I support the Second Amendment," Biden adds while vising under-construction auto plant in Detroit. @CBSNews pic.twitter.com/sueOSBaY9P — Bo Erickson CBS (@BoKnowsNews) March 10, 2020

Here is the video with subtitles.