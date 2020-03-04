Schuminations: Threatening “Gorsuch” & “Kavanaugh”

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer was out in front of the Supreme Court wildly threatening justices in defense of the sacrament of abortion today. Chief Justice Roberts has denounced Schumer’s threat as “dangerous” and “irresponsible.” In response, Schumer has explicated the gist of what he said in terms inconsistent with his words (“It’s a reference to the political price [Republicans] will pay for putting them on the court and a warning that the justices will unleash a major grassroots movement on the issue of reproductive rights against the decision.”)

Having fallen for what I believe to be a hoax Schumination over the weekend, I offer the ocular proof below. Impacting…