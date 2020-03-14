Trump tests negative

The Democratic Party’s media adjunct was highly excited by President Trump’s contact with officials who have subsequently been diagnosed with the novel Coronavirus. They taunted him for his failure to take a test. When he indicated he would probably be tested, one could feel the excitement mount.

Sources now report that Trump tested negative, according to a statement released by White House physician Sean Conley. Politico reports by email: “The president consented to a test Friday night, Conley said. He remains symptom free one week after dining with a Brazilian government delegation, some of whose members have tested positive for the illness, at his Mar-a-Lago resort. The statement did not say if Trump will be re-tested.”

Fans of Schadenfreude should not indulge prematurely. The New York Daily News adds “Pence still not tested.” They’re keeping hope alive.