Are We Still Americans?

David Horowitz, among others, has noted that “Inside every liberal is a totalitarian screaming to get out.” We see that today, as state governments assert the power, often illegally, to tell the rest of us how to live our lives, and to shut down hundreds of thousands of businesses.

In Colorado, a man was playing with his six-year-old daughter in a park with no one else within a vast distance, when he was arrested by a group of police officers–wrongly, based on signs at the park–who themselves failed to follow guidelines as to use of masks, gloves, and social distancing. Happily, there was one person close enough to film what happened:

I am no alarmist, but I am surprised at how easy it has been for the authorities–liberal authorities, in most cases–to cow the rest of us into radically and unquestioningly changing our behavior in response to orders of dubious legality that are not supported by any scientific proof.

Issuing quarantine orders to deal with an epidemic is a classic instance of the state’s police power, but what we are seeing today goes so far beyond any historical precedent that I doubt that our freedom-loving forbears would have stood for it. But we seem to be untroubled.