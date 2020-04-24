Some Extra Pictures: Land ‘O Flakes Edition

Okay, so this is not quite a full Week in Pictures special edition, though the circumstances very nearly warrant it.

As you may have heard amidst the unremitting din of coronavirus news, the Land ‘O Lakes butter people have removed the native American woman who has adorned their packaging for decades. Yes, insert “Elizabeth Warren hardest hit” jokes here. Below, behold my newest sacred relic—one of the last of the vintage packages (they’re already gone at my local store), which will go in my endangered species collection next to the old McDonald’s polystyrene hamburger clamshell package.

Naturally, the memeosphere has jumped all over this with suitable mockery and suggested alternatives, so why not a preview of sorts to tomorrow’s regular gallery: