Was it something he said?

John posted the compelling video of Drs. Dan Erickson and Artin Massihi in “A report from the front lines” over the weekend in two parts. At the time John posted the videos, they had more than 2,000,000 views. The doctors decried California’s COVID-19 related lockdown in particular on medical and economic grounds. Part 1 carried the heart of the doctors’ remarks in about 50 minutes.

Drs. Erickson and Massihi are the proprietors of Accelerated Urgent Care in Bakersfield, Fresno, and Temecula. Their remarks were based on their experience dealing with the virus in Kern County. They focused on their own experience and widened the discussion to take in California generally. They made many of the same points we have been making here over the past month, but tied the discussion to their experience as physicians and owners in the business of treating patients in need of urgent care.

Laura Ingraham invited Dr. Erickson on for a segment of her FOX News show last night, and she got action! As events transpired, she was able to report in real time that YouTube had removed the viral part 1 video following the segment — for violating YouTube’s terms of service, of course (video below). It must have been something he said.

In case you missed it, the video is still up elsewhere on YouTube (below). I would guess that it won’t be up for long. If you haven’t seen it yet and want to catch up, or deduce what is not be said, you better check it out now.

The offending video derived from a press briefing carried on 23ABC in Bakersfield. 23ABC reports on YouTube’s removal of the video and offers some additional workarounds to find it here:

23ABC News verified on our YouTube page that the first part of the press briefing is no longer available. We have submitted an appeal to YouTube, but have not heard back yet. 23ABC News is investigating the matter and will update as more information becomes available. The video went viral, reaching over 5.46 million views, and sparked debate over recommendations to lift the shelter-in-place order.

23ABC also caught up with Dr. Erickson for a comment: “Anytime you push against the grain, you are going to have people who don’t like it.” What a sorry sign of the times.